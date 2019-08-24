To the editor:
In response to the letter “The uncommon sense of present day America” in the August 18 edition, the elephant on the political stage for common sense is not Democrats vs, Republicans but socialism vs. democracy. The U.S. Constitution focuses on protecting the rights of the individual, not collective rights.
Self-appointed social redeemers seek too much power and do not understand, or ignore, the source of injustice. Tribulations are a part of life and cannot be resolved by any form of “social justice.”
Some godly instincts — like motherly love, moral values and compassion — coexist with the carnal, sensuous and devilish in all mankind.
As the Russian dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn put it, “The line separating good from evil passes through every human heart.”
The separation of such good and evil cannot be accomplished collectively but only on an individual basis, with each person choosing for themselves their pathway to happiness.
Hence, the conflict between progressives’ desire to save society and religionists’ desire to save individuals.
All are free to choose any mix from Row A, the seven deadly sins (envy, greed, gluttony, sloth, lust, anger or pride), or Row B, the seven cardinal virtues (faith, hope, charity, justice, prudence, temperance and fortitude).
Joe Gallagher
Salem, N.H.