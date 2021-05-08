To the editor:
Regarding Christian M. Wade's story, "Utilities testing geothermal heating and cooling," I wonder if Eversource is aware of the geothermal system at Anwelt Apartments in Fitchburg?
The Anwelt Shoe Co closed in 1986 and was converted into beautiful apartments for people ages 55 and older. More recently, Anwelt leased its roof to a solar company that installed a large array of photovoltaics.
Residents do not have access to the solar energy, but it seems like a very smart use of the building.
Perhaps the manager will be able to steer the utilities to those who have useful information concerning these projects.
Jan Kubiac
Hyannis