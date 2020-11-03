To the editor:
I still love my Democrat friends and family, but see it your way and I'll see it mine.
You see President Donald Trump's arrogance, I see his confidence.
You see Trump's nationalism, I see his patriotism.
You see Trump as a dictator, I see him as a leader.
You see him as an authoritarian, I see him as the only one willing to fight for our freedoms.
You see Trump's racism, I see his words being misconstrued and twisted by the media to fit their narrative.
You see him as childish, I see him as a fighter who’s unwilling to cave into the lies.
You see him as an unpolished politician, I see him as a breath of fresh air.
You think Trump hates immigrants, I know he is married to an immigrant.
You see him putting an end to immigration in America, I see him welcoming immigrants to America legally.
You see Trump's cages at the border, I see Obama's cages at the border.
You see Trump with a struggling economy, I see him with an amazing economy, until the pandemic shut it down.
You see the violence in the streets and call it "Trump's America." I see violence in the streets of Democratic run cities refusing his help and call it "liberal America."
You want someone more presidential, I am happy we have someone who finally doesn't just talk the talk but actually walks the walk.
You and I? We see things very differently. Agree or disagree, we owe the position of president of the United States our respect.
Bob Scimone
Methuen