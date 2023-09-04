To the editor:
Speaking of the importance of “accurate American history”, here’s an example of that history I am sure most Americans know nothing about, and many others are not going to like my bringing up.
As we pause to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, most Americans do not know that this year Sept. 11 also marks the 50th anniversary of another heinous act of political terrorism that was aided and abetted by President Richard Nixon, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the U.S. military and the CIA.
I am referring to the Sept. 11, 1973, brutal, right-wing, U.S.-backed military coup that ousted the democratically elected President Salvador Allende of Chile and installed the brutal, neofascist Gen. Augusto Pinochet in Allende’s place.
For almost two full decades, under presidents of both parties, the U.S.-backed Pinochet ruled Chile with such an iron fist that he is still referred to by many in the region as the “Hitler of the Western Hemisphere”.
When the predominantly Saudi terrorists attacked the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, approximately 3,000 Americans perished.
In the weeks following the U.S.-backed terrorist coup in Chile, it is estimated upward of 15,000 people were murdered.
Many supporters of Allende were rounded up, herded into soccer stadiums and shot. Many simply “desaparecido”, never to be seen or heard from again, and countless others were brutally tortured and driven into exile.
And it was all done with the knowledge and tacit support of people at the highest levels of the U.S. government.
Now, I know my writing about such an ugly chapter in American history will anger those who view the telling of accurate American history as an evil “woke”, leftist plot to make Americans, especially white Americans, hate themselves and the U.S.
But that is nonsense.
As I wrote in an earlier letter, the teaching of accurate American history, the good, the bad and the ugly of it all, is essential to assuring the sins and mistakes of the past are not repeated in the future.
So, as we pause to commemorate and honor those who perished at the hands of Saudi terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001, let’s also pause to honor and commemorate the innocent Chileans who were murdered by a brutal dictator supported by the United States on Sept. 11, 1973.
It’s the least we can do, don’t you think?
Michael Cook
Gloucester
