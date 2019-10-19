To the editor:
The quantity of “journalism” that is being turned out today in the process of political analysis is overwhelming and leaves us with the task of having to piece together a mess of truths and untruths.
This provides little understanding of our own condition as we’re caught up in a gigantic conspiracy by the media to run away from the facts.
Popular journalism has extended its operations into what had previously been considered individual and private preferences and strengths of our culture – religion, art, philosophy and politics.
The less competent journalism becomes, the greater its threat to its public and the more difficult it becomes to distinguish between propaganda and real news. Most people have forgotten that there even is a distinction.
My generation lived through the end of World War II, following which there was a whole new and optimistic way of looking at civilization. Then followed the Korean War and the Vietnam War, which created tensions that changed optimism to a sense of personal weakness and dereliction.
The Cold War and the proliferation of nuclear weapons added to the sense that we were floundering. Now, after decades of conflicts in the Middle East and political upheaval here at home, we are faced with painful truths that are forced upon us and which we can no longer avoid without suffering a period of chaos and disaster.
The realization that we can no longer trust our politicians, educators, religious leaders and journalists to provide the stability, security and material progress that we had become accustomed to, further shattered the foundations of our personal social apparatus and left us feeling dropped and forgotten.
“If Rome and Sparta have perished, what state can hope to last forever?” — Jean-Jacques Rousseau
We must clear our vision and see our weaknesses and realize how much we have taken for granted, and the fact that it’s neither in the interest of the Democrats nor the Republicans, with their dreams of power and material success, to unite to save our society.
They will continue the charade and the rest of us will learn to subsist as best we can.
Clint Rand
Newton, N.H.