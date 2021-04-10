To the editor:
Perhaps the solution to getting kids into vocational school is to increase the number of schools, either public or private, rather than eliminate the current standards based on merit, effort and proven aptitude.
Clearly, the U.S. Supreme Court mandated in Brown v. Board of Education that states must provide every child with an equal educational opportunity. It sure isn’t working for too many kids in Massachusetts due principally to where they live.
It's a sad commentary that the solution proposed is to discriminate against those who work hard.
Robert Ercolini
North Andover