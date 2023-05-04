To the editor:
I was recently treated over a period of nine days at Lawrence General Hospital in both the emergency room and as an inpatient on the fourth floor of the Russell wing.
I want to express how pleased and thankful I am with the professionalism of all the medical staff – from the physicians, to nurses, and nurses assistants to all the house staff that tended to my medical needs. There are just too many names to list here of those with whom I came in contact for fear of overlooking one or more individuals.
This experience convinced me that while living in the Merrimack Valley we are all blessed with the proximity of some of the world’s most highly respected medical facilities in the Boston area, we are also blessed with a jewel right here in the river city: Lawrence General Hospital. I couldn’t be more impressed with the spotless cleanliness of the patient areas, even in the very busy and at times, seemingly to me, turbulent ER area.
This “jewel” deserves financial and many other forms of voluntary support from the surrounding communities that depend on it when we need it. After I finish sending in this thank you note, I will also be sending in a donation to the LGH to express my gratitude for the care they gave to me.
Again, thank you all!
Robert S. McLellan
Andover
