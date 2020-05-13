To the editor:
When North Andover had to begin the search process for a new town manager, each of the five selectmen appointed a resident to serve on our search committee. For my appointment I wanted someone who had been deliberate, thoughtful, collaborative and inquisitive in their service to our community, and so I turned to School Committee member Holly Lynch.
Lynch is an attorney and law professor with a strong background in special education advocacy. She’s applied that background to support North Andover’s RAISE values, and empowering our important and successful Understanding Our Differences program.
While she strives to build teams and relationships, she doesn’t shy away from defending her principles, even when her colleagues disagree.
She's done this in pushing for greater transparency when conditions allow, and in her advocacy for recognizing North Andover’s rich history of diversity.
It was because of this work that I knew she would be an asset on our town manager search committee, where she played a role in attracting and reviewing dozens of applicants. This process put our local talent on full display for interested applicants and ultimately yielded a quality town manager committed to moving North Andover in a positive direction.
I encourage voters to more about Holly Lynch’s work in North Andover and on our School Committee. I know they’ll see what so many have seen these past three years — that she is worth returning to the School Committee.
Request your absentee ballot, or cast you ballot in person on June 2.
Phil DeCologero
North Andover