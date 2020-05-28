To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for the reelection of Holly Lynch to the North Andover School Committee.
I have known Lynch for the past four years as a fellow parent, softball coach and as the co-commissioner of our North Andover Booster Club softball league.
In athletics, I have seen her exhibit a passion in a way that provides fairness for all children and their opportunities. She is able to teach all players and make them better.
Her encouragement as a coach and dedication to the league as co-commissioner have always been approached with the children’s best interest at the forefront. Furthermore, she willingly dedicates much time to our town in a multitude of events.
Her value of equity when it comes to children and young adults is apparent in all of her roles — not only as a coach but also in her practice as a special education lawyer and, as is most poignant at this time, as a representative of our schools.
As a School Committee member, she carefully approaches situations, is never hasty in her decisions, and weighs any issue with a strong, sound set of values and principles. This truly defines her intelligence and skill, and this should be the value we seek in someone who would represent our children and educational system.
I encourage your readers to vote for Holly Lynch for School Committee on June 2.
Jaime Todd
North Andover