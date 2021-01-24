To the editor:
I am deeply concerned about Gordon MacDonald’s nomination and confirmation for chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court because of his long history of representing anti-abortion interests and his refusal to clarify whether he will uphold abortion rights on the court.
MacDonald, a lifelong Republican who has a history of supporting anti-abortion causes, was rejected by a majority of the Executive Council back in 2019. At his hearing, he didn’t make clear if he would uphold the right to safe, legal abortion on the court.
With a new Executive Council makeup, Gov. Chris Sununu nominated him once again. Meanwhile, with the new anti-abortion majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, it is now even more important than it was two years ago that those appointed to serve on our courts pledge to uphold abortion rights.
Like the vast majority of people in the “live free or die” state, I support an individual's right to make their own choices for their body.
Granite Staters do not want to see their reproductive rights rolled back.
Renee Morando-Robbins
Sandown