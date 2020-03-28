To the editor:
We all know the drill now: Stay away from people including loved ones. Avoid the few remaining stores and businesses that are still open. Supermarkets for food and pharmacies for prescriptions should become our only destinations, and pretty much nowhere else.
If you’re spending all this “free time” reading, don’t pick up Stephen King’s in-other-times great novel “The Stand.” Wash your hands. And, for God’s sake, don’t forget that six-foot force field we’re all carrying around with us.
Thankfully we no longer have to rely only on our state governments for information and guidelines, as belatedly Washington has stepped up and begun talking and legislating like adults. People from techies to executives are working from home now with their trusty laptops (these are the lucky ones). Musicians, food service employees, teachers and professional athletes are out of work, with the fortunate ones still drawing a paycheck.
Many older retired people are terrified about their finances and what new bills wait around the corner, expecting to wake up with a fever and a hacking cough every morning, and dreading the possibility of their Social Security checks getting ravaged if President Donald Trump gets his way (fortunately for them, that’s all on hold for now).
So, how do we ward off the creeping depression that we’re all feeling, in between fulfilling all the day-to-day responsibilities we can still safely perform? Fortunately there’s a ton of information out there that we can all add to our own personal lists of how we’re coping with this new normal.
Stay active. This is obviously meant for the symptom-free populace, which so far thankfully includes me and (almost) everyone I know. Outdoor walking and running are tremendous stress reducers. I do a two-mile walk around Arlington Pond almost daily, along with my other activities, and this remains a real physical and emotional uplifter.
Lakes and ponds should be swimmable for the hardier among us in a month or so, which will add another calorie-burning option.mRemember, especially now, endorphins are important.
Be neighborly. Take a few moments to check out or telephone any elderly neighbors in your area every day or two (keeping your distance, of course, as they remain the single most vulnerable demographic for COVID-19 transmission). They might have a simple need or two, ranging from a microwavable eatable, lending some books and movies, to a roll of TP. None of us is as independent as we were a month ago, and this senior group is at greatest risk and are far less able to get out and do their routines now.
Maintain relationships. My mother is in lockdown mode at the Bedford VA, where she’s a resident. This is true of patients at traditional hospitals, assisted-living facilities (including one of my best friends) and nursing homes. This isolation is all necessary, especially for the patients’ sakes as well as for their families and friends. I can’t see Ma or my buddy three times a week, as before, which is frustrating for me.
But imagine how much worse this is for them and anyone quarantined in their facilities. Most of them can’t even take a walk, activities and entertainment have all been halted, and their loneliness and claustrophobia must be many, many times more than the unsettling emotions the healthy among us are feeling.
Don’t let the virtual vise close around these isolated people. Give them a call daily, and maybe even have some positive or funny stuff to brighten up their day. It’s probable that for many of these residents the main (or only) things they have to look forward to is their phone ringing and the opportunity to have a laugh and share a story or two with their friends and loved ones.
Stay informed. I get the Boston Globe, Time magazine and The Eagle-Tribune — and we all have a wealth of accessible online sources every day. Make sure you keep yourself COVID-19 knowledgeable on the local and national levels.
Even take a few notes that you can share with others, as everything is still news to someone if it hasn’t been read yet.
Don’t have the TV on all day, especially if you’ve almost completely shut yourself in, as many people are doing now.
There are very few encouraging reports coming out presently, aside from the welcomed precipitous drop in overall new virus cases in China over the past few days. So get your medical/social info, but don’t let the continuous stream that necessarily will come from your TVs and radios for the foreseeable future overwhelm you.
And, good luck. We’re all in this together, so let’s keep that milk of human kindness flowing.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.