To the editor:
As someone who knows Chris Manni personally and as an active volunteer, I am writing in support of his run for Merrimac's Board of Selectmen. He demonstrates important leadership qualities including organizational and planning skills, the ability to listen and seek out new ideas and the ability to make connections with people.
These qualities were exhibited during the We Are Pentucket campaign for the new Pentucket Middle and High School building project. Manni devoted a significant amount of time organizing and coordinating multiple volunteers each weekend to go door to door to talk to residents about the project. He utilized technology to make the process smoother and took the time to answer volunteers' questions and ensure they were comfortable with the systems in place.
Manni's ability to listen was also on display with every person he spoke with and spent time with, answering their questions and discussing concerns. His connection with residents and passion for the project were obvious, and he understood the different perspectives on the issue. If he did not have an answer, he would do the research and make sure he followed up.
He felt it was important to build relationships and continue the dialog; it gave people the time needed to truly understand the project.
Manni's dedication and skills had a tremendous impact on the campaign. He spent many weekends doing research, listening and simply talking to the community about their questions and concerns.
Given these leadership qualities, I encourage your readers to vote for Chris Manni for Merrimac selectman.
Julie Torrisi
W. Newbury