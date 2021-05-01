To the editor:
The North Andover Garden Club held the spring clean-up at Patriots Memorial Park on Saturday, April 24.
Thank you to the many enthusiastic volunteers who came to spread mulch, pull weeds, rake leaves, pick up sticks and prune. The park looks amazing, for all to enjoy.
The Garden Club would like to especially thank Scout Troops 82 and 87; Barker’s Farm for the mulch; friends and neighbors of the park; the town Department of Public Works; and our club members.
Thank you all for your time and efforts.
The park was designed in 1922 by the Olmsted Brothers Landscape Architects and is part of the Tavern Acres National Historic District. In the 1990s, the park was refurbished and new plantings of trees and shrubs were put in, paths installed, and monuments moved to the park.
Since then the club, Scouts, town public works, Friends of the Park and neighbors have all worked every spring and fall to keep the park maintained.
It is a true town treasure, which provides a special place for quiet enjoyment and to honor all those who have given patriotic service to our community.
Norma Lochmann
President, North Andover Garden Club
North Andover