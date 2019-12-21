To the editor:
I would like to add information to your Dec. 1 story on the origins of youth services in the town of North Andover and remember some of the key people who helped make the Joseph N. Hermann Youth Center a reality.
More than three decades ago, resident Carrie Crouch heard a North Andover police officer speak about the need for an organization to work with the town's young people. Crouch, the officer, and their spouses drew up an article that passed at Town Meeting creating an unfunded youth services department for one year.
They next year, two important people joined the effort. The late Elizabeth "Betty" Beland helped raise funds for the project and then-state Sen. Nicholas Costello connected the volunteers with the Department of Social Services.
With funds raised, a committee hired Rick Gorman, who continues as the organization's executive director. The late Bill McEvoy and the late Joe Walsh joined the project and were a help in creating the organization's home on Johnson Street.
Gorman has done a very good job, with the help of many others in town. The volunteers who spent time getting the organization started were hard-working people who have helped to make North Andover a special place.
I had the pleasure of working with this group and I remain a proud (retired) member of the North Andover Police Department.
Dave Rand
North Andover