To the editor:
It’s hard to believe that nearly 15 years ago, we gathered around our kitchen table to discuss the specific needs of this region’s foster kids, and the steps were taken to respond to those needs.
Back then it was only a dream. Today, through concerted efforts by Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, our collective dream has become a remarkable reality – far beyond what any of us could have envisioned.
A New year again affords us the opportunity to say thanks to each of our generous, caring community supporters. In their own individual and beautiful ways, they have profoundly contributed to our growth and development, making a life changing difference for every one of these deserving children.
We are grateful for our board’s ongoing support and commitment toward advancing this vital cause. We respectfully urge them and all community supporters to take pride in knowing that each and every one who was a Santa’s helper, wrapping gifts, making monetary donations or offering support of any kind, made a significant difference in our kids’ lives.
This year marks our 15th anniversary of service to our kids, and we hope our friends and the community help us celebrate. Exciting plans are being made to mark this special occasion.
Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley will continue to thrive and to serve its purpose, through the generosity of so many. May God abundantly bless everyone throughout this new year.
Larry and Eileen Giordano
Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley Inc.
Methuen