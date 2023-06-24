To the editor:
On Thursday, June 22, we saw reports describing the loss of the submersible Titan after a debris field was found near her destination.
This story implies many ironies. That tiny, newly developed, high technology craft lost contact with its mother ship while taking five extremely wealthy passengers on its second voyage to survey the wreck of the famous, old, ocean liner, RMS Titanic, lying deep on the floor of the North Atlantic, 900 miles from Cape Cod.
The two vessels bore unusually similar names. Ironically, in 1912, the new ocean liner, about to embark on its maiden voyage, had been named Titanic as an indication of both her size as the largest ocean liner at that time, and her supposedly “unsinkable” strength. This quality was based on her construction, which incorporated the most elaborate and high technology safety system of that time. It was supposed to automatically close all doors between watertight compartments below her waterline if some damage were to cause any intake of seawater. Because this system did not function properly, the Titanic was just as “sinkable” as any other ship. Nor did she carry enough lifeboats and life rafts for everyone on board, another failure of her safety system.
The little submersible Titan was obviously not named for its size, but only in recognition of the supposedly great strength of its hull, which would enable it to endure the tremendous water pressure when it submerged to the great depth at which the Titanic lies. Once contact with the Titan had been lost, some people involved in the design and construction began saying they had noticed the small submersible actually had little imperfections which would have made it unable to safely make repeated dives to depths as deep as 2½ miles where the shipwreck lies (much deeper than larger American nuclear-powered submarines can go).
Now the loss of that inappropriately named submersible has been confirmed because evidence was found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet off the bow of the sunken ocean liner, showing that the Titan did indeed “implode” under the high water pressure resulting in the deaths of all five men on board.
Other ironies are the way in which both vessels carried tremendously wealthy people who were not involved in any sort of scientific research. Another was the fact that communications played a significant role in both wrecks. The Titan apparently lost contact with her mother ship afloat just above her.
Back in 1912, a large number of the passengers who abandoned the sinking RMS Titanic were saved when a distress call was sent out from the damaged ship by the ship’s wireless, or radio telegraph, operator seeking help by signaling SOS. This signal was received by the smaller liner Carpathia, which raced 58 miles at top speed through the icy waters to reach and rescue the Titanic’s surviving passengers from both the lifeboats and the cold seawater.
I am a maritime history buff who learned a great deal about early 20th-century steam ships, like the Titanic, while working as a volunteer at the Peabody Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, back when it was primarily devoted to maritime history 45 years ago. In addition, I am a member of the National Maritime Historical Society. As a result of my lifelong interest in this area, I have read two books on the loss of the Titanic, as well as four other books dealing with the history of old ocean liners in general.
With regret at the loss of all those lives at that location in the North Atlantic, both on June 18, 2023, as well as so many others, 111 years earlier.
Edward P. McMorrow
Beverly
