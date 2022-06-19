To the editor:
We would like to thank the Methuen Fire and Police departments for the efforts they spent trying to save our house at Woodburn Drive on Ma6 23, and especially the individual from Eversource who ran into our home that was engulfed in flames to rescue our dog.
Most of the news you see today is either bad or sad, because it sells. What’s not reported often enough is the good people, neighbors, friends and strangers, along with the Red Cross, who are there when you are at one of the lowest places you’ve been.
The love and support they provide at your time of need can be incredible.
Saying thank you doesn’t seem adequate enough, but I want you who were there for us to know you will never be forgotten.
And God Bless all of you who continue to provide us with love and support. You will forever be in our prayers.
Paul and Linda Boivin
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.