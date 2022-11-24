To the editor:
At a time of year when care and compassion is so important, the Georgetown Kiwanis Club illustrated the true meaning of Thanksgiving as they hosted their annual dinner at the Penn Brook School last Saturday.
Arriving at 6 a.m. to cook 20 turkeys, each weighing at least 22 pounds, more than 30 members of the Kiwanis Club served Thanksgiving dinners to at least 200 senior citizens, including more than 50 home-delivered meals.
The graciousness offered by the Kiwanis Club and several volunteer groups cheered the lives of many of the older adults in our community and warmed the spirits of all who participated in this beloved tradition.
Rich with autumn colors, centerpieces decorated each table while volunteers from the Kiwanis Club, Builders Club and Georgetown High School Key Club provided good company, along with heaping plates of turkey and all the trimmings.
On behalf of the Georgetown Council on Aging, I would like to thank the Kiwanis Club, the Builders Club, the Georgetown High School Key Club, the Garden Friends of Georgetown, the Georgetown School Department, and the volunteers who provided the many hours of service necessary to offer this wonderful annual event to elders. We are very thankful for all of you!
Colleen Ranshaw-Fiorello, director
Georgetown Council on Aging
