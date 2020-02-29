To the editor:
I am president and founder of The Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts. And I would like to thank the Massachusetts Cultural Council and Lawrence Cultural Council for sponsoring us on our Dominican Carnaval Heritage Exhibit at the Lawrence Heritage State Park.
I also would like to thank the following people for helping us make this exhibit a success: Jim Beauchesne, Mario Garcia from the Carnaval group los Tainos de Jarabacoa, Victor Infante from the Carnaval group The Warriors, Leonardo Antonio Cruz (artisan), Glennys Sánchez, Marianne Paley Nadal, Terry Date and The Eagle Tribune, and last but not least, The Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts family and all the people who the time to go see the exhibit.
I hope everyone enjoyed it.
Stelvyn Mirabal
The Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts
Lawrence