To the editor:
I just read Lili Teichner’s letter to the editor supporting Christina Eckert’s campaign because she feels Eckert will advocate for her reproductive rights and her ability to get an abortion, if ever needed. Teichner writes that these are being taken away by the men in political office; she offensively pointed out “white men” only.
I try to understand why some Massachusetts women feel they need the government to provide birth control.
The Massachusetts House and Senate already passed a bill that forces insurance companies to provide free birth control to women who want it. These women do not need to make a copayment on their birth control, even though I do for the medications I need.
In Massachusetts, we also fund through Medicaid, all or most medically necessary abortions, and this surpasses the federal requirements. A Marist poll found that 60% of Americans oppose taxpayer dollars funding abortion. God forbid that my religious rights be considered in the payment for someone’s abortion.
I worked in healthcare. Abortion, along with infanticide, is totally repugnant to me. Plus, it is against my religious freedom, which the Constitution protects.
I suggest your letter writers study up on their facts. This is still America, and some may be surprised to learn that many other women do not support these ideas.
There is nothing progressive about any of this when it only ensures a socialist form of health care. I want the doctors and nurses making my healthcare decisions and not the big finger of our state or federal government sitting in an “elected” leather chair.
And, just for the record, I will be voting for my state representative, Lenny Mirra, this November for the 2nd Essex District.
I want someone who will represent all the issues at hand.
Jeri Levasseur
Bradford