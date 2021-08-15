To the editor:
Mask mandates, crowded intensive care units, premature deaths and disruption of the
economic recovery all are either threatened or real because of Americans’ refusal to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
The delta variant is significantly more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is growing rapidly, particularly in states with governors who refuse to follow CDC guidelines
Misinformation is being presented by the anti-vaccination media and believed by the general public in many states.
The vaccination is safe and has successfully protected 99.99% of the vaccinated public from hospitalization. A new technology that uses mRNA, or “messenger RNA,” is credited with this dramatic result.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s undisputed leading epidemiologist, is being attacked on a daily basis, and unvaccinated Americans are turning to unqualified right-wing celebrities for guidance.
This latest strain of the virus is affecting more children and young people and will significantly affect K-12 schools as well as colleges.
Americans’ growing mistrust of science and government is creating real problems for the nation.
The sad thing is that the vaccines are highly effective against all variants, and if we could get to an 80% vaccination rate we could stamp out the virus. Unfortunately we are not close, and a new wave of the pandemic is on the way.
Masks and vaccinations protect both Democrats and Republicans, as well as their children. Don’t allow politicians to turn this into a partisan issue.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.