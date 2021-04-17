To the editor:
We are at a crucial moment in human history.
We are rapidly approaching the point at which climate catastrophe will be inevitable. We continue to burn fossil fuels at unsustainable rates, we continue engaging in environmentally disastrous activity like fracking and offshore oil drilling, and even though the science is clear that we should be doing the opposite, our governments have resisted taking strong action.
Massachusetts is part of the problem.
Ten other states and Puerto Rico have all committed in some form to bring their states to 100% renewable energy. Why isn’t Massachusetts on that list?
We know that raising the temperature of the earth 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels will lead to increased droughts and water stress for huge swaths of the population. We are already seeing more extreme weather events and rising sea levels.
Disaster for those on coasts and low-lying areas is certain.
And we’ve already risen to more than the 1-degree point.
It is time for Massachusetts to sign onto legislation committing our state to 100% renewable energy.
We have an opportunity to become a leader in the union bringing us to a brighter, greener future
Jorge Allen
Andover