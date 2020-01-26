To the editor:
As the eastern part of the state continues to get more developed, the importance of preserving the remaining wilderness cannot be understated.
Apart from serving as vital refuges for plants and animals, conservation areas also provide other benefits to our communities.
Wilderness sections help to break up the monotony of urban areas, they serve as educational places where youth can learn about the natural order, and they serve as places of respite for those looking to have some time for reflection.
Wilderness areas also help us to understand the bigger picture that we are only one type of organism in a vast network of thousands of different species. Conservation areas help us to realize the complex and interdependent relationships that various organisms have with each other.
In many ways, the modern world that many generations worked hard to build is a reflection of nature's processes and the delicate balance it sustains among all living things.
Each area of wilderness is unique in its own way, and there are no possible ways for humans to ever replicate the ecosystems that nature has carefully constructed over tens of thousands of years.
By destroying what remains of the wilderness, we are only harming ourselves and making it more difficult for future generations to have a meaningful relationship with the natural environment.
As a collective, we need to make it a point to protect whatever remaining wilderness that we can before it disappears.
We cannot make the mistake of letting the wilderness fade away.
Matthew Mixon
Billerica