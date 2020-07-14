To the editor:
The people of Rockingham County have been fortunate to have Chuck Massahos as their elected sheriff, and I am asking that your readers support him again in the elections this fall.
Rarely do “we the people” get an elected official that delivers on their promises the way Sheriff Massahos has.
Massahos campaigned on fighting the opioid crisis, preparing for active shooter situations and being a community organization. He delivered.
He expanded the Drug Task Force, working with 11 towns, and headed up one of largest seizures of fentanyl in the state's history, getting these drugs off the streets.
He assigned deputies to work with towns and school districts on their school safety committees and response plans. His deputies helped train officers, EMS, fire personnel, teachers and school staff on active shooter planning and response.
Also, he assisted businesses and houses of worship in developing prevention and response plans.
Massahos has made the sheriff’s office a community involved organization by supporting public interest events, engaging in community outreach initiatives and supporting the needs of other communities in Rockingham County.
During the past 18 months, the sheriff’s office assisted different communities with many things including back-up dispatch services, patrol coverage, response to high risk “SWAT” calls, investigations and training.
Massahos has remained the hard working, dedicated, caring, “shirt off his back” businessman that everyone knew him as before he was elected sheriff.
We need and deserve Chuck Massahos for sheriff.
Chris Bashaw
Kingston