To the editor:
We are approaching a critical election, with so many important decisions that will determine our future. Much of the focus has been on our national and state offices, but I believe one of the most important primaries will be for the high sheriff of Rockingham County.
Over my 32 year law enforcement career, I have seen high sheriffs who understood the role of the Sheriff’s Department to be a collaborative partner with local, state and federal law enforcement.
Our current high sheriff, Chuck Massahos, has continued the legacy of collaborative leadership that the citizens of Rockingham County deserve and demand.
Massahos has over two decades of experience with the Sheriff’s Department and has earned the trust and respect of our deputies. When he ran for sheriff in 2018, he promised to expand the County Drug Task Force and Sheriff’s School Safety Training Programs. Both promises were kept, helping out local law enforcement agencies that did not have the capacity to conduct those programs on their own.
With the continuing state of emergency, the Sheriff’s Department has been providing assistance to many communities, helping to maintain public safety throughout Rockingham County.
During these uncertain times, we need demonstrated leadership, and the choice for high sheriff of Rockingham County is clear.
On Sept. 8, I hope your readers join me in supporting the reelection of Chuck Massahos as high sheriff of Rockingham County.
Chief Richard E. Sawyer
Hampton