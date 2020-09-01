To the editor:
With the New Hampshire primary election nearly upon us, it is imperative that the voters of Rockingham County make their voices heard. This year one of the most important contested races is that of the Rockingham County sheriff. The choice in this race is crystal clear, and that is to reelect Sheriff Chuck Massahos to another term.
Masshaos has kept every promise he made when he ran and was elected overwhelmingly in 2018. Under his leadership and direction, the distinguished members of the sheriff's office have delivered a level of law enforcement services never seen before in our county.
The expansion of the Rockingham County Drug Task Force, the largest seizure of fentanyl in our state’s history and the overall enhancement of our school safety preparedness, along with the ability to respond to and mitigate active shooter scenarios, are just a few examples of the public safety enhancements made under his leadership.
As a lifelong resident of Rockingham County, and as a successful business leader in our community, Massahos has demonstrated a commitment to both our safety and our economic well-being. We are fortunate to have his leadership and dedication as the sheriff of Rockingham County.
Let’s make sure we return Sheriff Chuck Masshos to office and support him in his mission to create a safer and more secure environment for all of us.
John Grennon
Londonderry