To the editor:
Every year I go through a ritual by taking out our Christmas ornaments and peering into a box that holds them. I marvel at the ancient, timeless, multigenerational gems, many dating from my earliest childhood. Some of the “newest” items were introduced at the beginning of my marriage and when our children were youngsters.
We own candles that have never felt flames, angels that have never seen flight and Santa Clauses that are inappropriately fat and jolly. Music boxes have played the same songs for what seems ages, and some mysteriously begin playing without winding them up as if they were relieved in finally being liberated for a few weeks again. Perhaps it’s just the air of the season and anxious anticipation of the festivities to come that sets them off.
We have a faded Rudolf made of wood whose nose still burns bright red. A half-moon with a Santa profile is made of paper mache. It is astonishing to me that it is possible that future grandchildren may someday hold delicate, glass, colored globes with hooks that dazzled my eyes when I was a child.
How these have survived are a study unto their own. After being passed down to us from our own parents, we preserved them by using the original boxes for some and for others by wrapping them in faded, decorative kitchen towels that have never been used in a kitchen.
There is a quality to the objects that initially connects me to my childhood that took me a while to understand. Perhaps it’s fantasy, but it seems that the eyes of the angels, the Santas, figurines of the Nativity and the reindeer are moving, living and actually looking at me.
This play on my imagination took me a while to understand, but eventually I figured it out. In bygone days, when I first looked into the eyes of those objects I was a believer!
I believed that angels did play trumpets and that reindeer could fly. Even though I was in denial that a large man could actually fit down our chimney, I was confident that Santa would visit my house while I was asleep and leave me the toys I wished for.
Since at childhood my own eyes were actually bigger, perhaps they had a magical ability to perceive life in inanimate objects. Alas, isn’t this the very essence of childhood?
In this age of “social distancing,” which I wish was more appropriately labeled “physical distancing,” my wish is that the pull of nostalgia will drive us toward yearning for days of innocence to help relieve the sense of dread that this year the holidays will not be normal.
I suggest it will be sensible to reach out to our loved ones and friends and respectfully cancel the events that we are expected to host and decline the invitations we are expected to accept.
And with the ornaments and tree, lights in place, I’ve made a video to send to everyone with a message: “Wishing you were here, but wishing you stay safe “
Joe D’Amore
Groveland