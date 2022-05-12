To the editor:
I am writing in response to a letter recently submitted by a resident that questioned whether Mayor Neil Perry is still on the job as he deals with numerous health issues.
I can say without equivocation that, yes, Mayor Perry is still on the job. Despite significant challenges, he has not stopped working as he fulfills his duties remotely. In fact, he is working harder than ever on behalf of the residents of Methuen.
The mayor has been fully transparent about those challenges. He has not hidden anything from residents or the City Council, and he is no less effective due to his current situation.
The City Council fulfilled its duties as the legislative branch of government remotely for months, which certainly did not make our work any less effective. The mayor's use of modern technology to fulfill his duties is no different.
I want the residents of Methuen to know that I have zero concerns about the continuity of government in our city, and they shouldn't, either.
I hope we can put petty politics aside from now on and root hard for our mayor. His success is our city's success, and I am proud to stand with him.
D.J. Beauregard
City Council chairman
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.