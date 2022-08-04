To the editor:
I am proud to support my friend James McCarty to serve as Methuen and Lawrence’s next state representative.
Before my retirement, I was the city of Methuen’s director of veterans’ services for 10 years. Throughout my life, I have been passionate about standing up for our veterans and providing them with the services they need and deserve.
For this reason, I look for candidates running for public office who have a demonstrated interest in helping Methuen’s veterans.
That is why I support James McCarty.
As a city councilor, James has always made sure there is adequate funding for the Department of Veterans’ Services. He also co-sponsored and helped pass landmark legislation that doubled property tax exemptions for disabled veterans living in Methuen. This relief has helped Methuen’s veterans, especially as the cost of living in our country has continued to rise.
If James was able to make this much progress for veterans at the local level, just imagine what he will do at the state level.
James McCarty has been there for us. This is our chance to be there for him and support his efforts to be our advocate on Beacon Hill.
I strongly urge my fellow veterans in Methuen and Lawrence to vote for James McCarty in the state primary election Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Ed “Hoppy” Curran
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.