To the editor:
I have known Susan McCready for several years as a friend, neighbor and volunteer in our schools, and I was delighted to learn years ago that she was willing to serve on the School Committee.
I have since been incredibly impressed by her accomplishments in the face of many challenging circumstances. This position is a thankless one that requires thousands of unpaid hours while asking their family and professional lives to wait. Members work under tremendous public scrutiny. The work is not glamorous, and the decisions they face are often incredibly difficult.
Yet, McCready has demonstrated time and time again that she is uniquely suited for this work, and her tenure on the School Committee to date has been incredibly productive and positive.
Andover voters should know that McCready worked hard to reduce, and then eliminate, tuition for full-day kindergarten. This has saved every district family with kindergarteners thousands of dollars and has offered equitable opportunities to all Andover kindergarteners to support their early learning.
Voters should also know that she successfully led contract negotiations last summer for our custodial and food service workers, seeking to responsibly reward these vital employees for their hard work while also being conscientious of the difficult budget situation Andover finds itself in during the pandemic.
Perhaps most vitally important to our town right now, McCready is working to shepherd the West Elementary/Shawsheen school building project to fruition. This is a project that is going to transform the early learning experience for our youngest children, and is one that I am fully committed to supporting.
McCready has devoted hundreds of hours of work over six years to this effort, which have resulted in the securing of nearly $40 million in funding from the state to build an energy-efficient, modern educational space for nearly 900 preschool and elementary children to learn.
These are not small accomplishments; they are big victories for all Andover families. Susan McCready's dedicated leadership helped make that happen. I will be voting to re-elect her to the School Committee on March 23, and I hope your readers will too.
Melissa Litton
Andover