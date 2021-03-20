To the editor:
I am writing today to urge your readers to reelect Susan McCready to the Andover School Committee.
I met McCready several years ago when we both served on school PTO boards. I was struck by her professional, cool headed approach to tackling education issues and gladly voted for her to serve on the School Committee.
In the midst of uncertainty with the current pandemic, I am even more convinced that her leadership style is vital for the success of the School Committee.
McCready's two terms on the Andover School Committee have only affirmed my belief in her abilities and demonstrate that her leadership style achieves real results for Andover’s children.
Here are a few recent examples:
- McCready achieved her goal of continuing to reduce, and then completely eliminating, tuition for full-day kindergarten. She did this in a fiscally responsible manner and to the benefit of all Andover kindergartners.
- Last summer, McCready successfully led contract negotiations for Andover’s custodial and food service workers. She was able to find ways to reward these essential employees while also being respectful of Andover’s difficult budget situation.
- Over the course of two terms, McCready has shepherded the West Elementary/Shawsheen school building project through the Massachusetts School Building Authority process and feasibility phases, securing nearly $40 million in state funding. Her hard work and long hours demonstrate her personal commitment to seeing this project through to completion, providing a modern educational environment for nearly 900 preschool and elementary children.
McCready's constructive, civil leadership has achieved tangible results in the Andover's public schools. I know that she feels that members of the School Committee in particular need to serve as role models for our children, and I think she has achieved that.
Let’s keep the momentum going. I hope your readers join me in reelecting Susan McCready for School Committee on Tuesday, March 23.
Christina Banta
Andover