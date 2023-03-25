To the editor:
We are proud to endorse Jacqueline McGuire for the open position on the North Andover Housing Authority.
Jackie has been a resident of North Andover for 69 years, including the past 16 years residing in senior housing. Jackie and her late husband, Terry, raised three successful children here. Prior to her retirement, Jackie worked 23 years for the town, first in the highway department and then as an administrative assistant in the special education department of the North Andover school system, where she was responsible for helping to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations, as well as working cooperatively with many different members of the staff throughout the system.
Jackie is an active and compassionate volunteer both in town and in the wider community. These personal and professional experiences are exactly what will be called upon in this position on the Housing Authority. Jackie knows our town and its needs well, and brings firsthand knowledge of the housing application process and the day-to-day responsibilities of the Housing Authority.
Please join us in voting for Jacqueline McGuire for North Andover Housing Authority on March 28! She will be a valuable asset who will work tirelessly for our town and its residents.
Jacklyn and Michael McVeigh
North Andover
