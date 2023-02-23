To the Editor:
With Eagle-Tribune subscriber Nick McNulty having Letters to the Editor and Soundoff pieces getting published almost daily in the Eagle-Tribune (sometimes having several of his submissions get published on the same day!), reading each day's Eagle-Tribune feels like stepping into the movie Groundhog Day. Unlike the movie, however, there is nothing redeeming about Mr. McNulty's letters, they are just part of the now-constant stream of gripes and attacks by today's Republican Party and its propaganda mouthpieces such as Fox “News.”
Monday's Eagle-Tribune published McNulty's latest attack, this time attacking our nation's public health initiatives to deal with the most deadly pandemic the world has seen in over 100 years and his attacking the federal government initiatives that helped save the lives of tens of millions of Americans. Not being satisfied with attacking the federal public health programs, McNulty also attacked the federal government employees who worked tirelessly to protect the lives of Americans, putting their own lives at risk before there were vaccinations.
So contrary to the insulting quips Republicans and their mouthpieces make about those who work for us in the federal government to deliver the services that every American benefits from in one way or another, Americans owe a big “Thanks!” to all the federal workers who worked in all the federal agencies that played a role in our nation's public health programs that saved the lives of tens of millions of Americans during the pandemic and all the federal government employees in the many other federal agencies whose work, day in and day out, protects our lives and who are on the front lines when disasters strike.
Bob Pokress
Andover
