To the editor:
The New England Patriots lost to the Texans, and it’s a major upset. However, as a Kansas City Chiefs fan, I’m still nervous for the next game.
Last year, I visited Massachusetts for the first time, and I found that the fans and people are passionate. But while the sports rivalry will always exist, Kansas and Massachusetts can work together in different ways.
As a Kansan, I’m proud that Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall introduced H.Res. 189, alongside Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern. It’s a bipartisan effort and has been introduced to recognize that U.S. commitment is key to achieve global nutrition goals.
Chronic malnutrition is a rapidly growing issue. It causes substantial stunting in cognitive and physical growth. Every year 165 million children won’t reach their full potential due to malnutrition. This harms global health and economies.
Nutrition saves lives and develops better communities with healthy citizens to thrive and provide.
Nutrients children receive are vital through the first 1,000 days after conception and will determine their health and development.
Nutrition before and during pregnancy are crucial, and the nutrients during breastfeeding are just as essential. Micronutrients and vitamins such as iodine, iron, folic acid and vitamin K are necessary.
Three Kansas representatives have co-sponsored the resolution so far but from Massachusetts only McGovern and Rep. Richard Neal are listed as co-sponsors. More representatives need to support it. That’s why I urge Reps. Lori Trahan, Seth Moulton and the other members of the Massachusetts delegation to sponsor H.Res. 189 as well.
Mercedeh Tavacoli
Lawrence, Kansas