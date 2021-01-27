To the editor:
In his recent letter to the editor, (”Attempts to overturn our institutions cannot be tolerated”), my fellow Methuenite calls for the recall or expulsion of every member of Congress who objected to the last electoral vote count.
It is certainly the right of the voters of those members’ respective states to do so through petition or at the ballot box, and I am certain that their opponents will use their actions as an argument against them during the next election cycle.
However, Michael Bleiweiss goes a step too far in further calling for them to be tried for sedition once removed from office.
According to FindLaw.com, sedition refers to the act of inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it.
I do not think that the act of challenging some specific electoral votes in accordance with the Electoral Count Act, Title 3, Section 15 of the U.S. Code since its inception in 1948, and before that the Electoral Count Act of 1887, falls under the category of sedition.
The objecting members were well within their rights to do so, as were three other members of Congress who made similar challenges in 1969 and 2005.
While I can respect the passion of his assertions, Bleiweiss’ prescription for action would, in fact, embody that very attempt to overturn our democratic institutions and processes that he rightly champions.
Anthony Taylor
Methuen