To the editor:
This year we have a Memorial Day that shall be quite different from all others.
It is time for all of us to support our neighbors and communities in a way that would make those who have died for our country both grateful and proud.
It is a time to reflect that our nation is still at war, with 50 service members killed in action in both Iraq and Afghanistan during calendar years 2019 and 2020.
It is time to grieve the veterans we have lost at the Holyoke and Chelsea soldiers’ homes due to COVID-19. It is a time for us to ensure that the loss of life of the type that occurred at Holyoke shall never occur again.
It is time to reflect that about 17 Veterans each day die by suicide; it is time for all of US to make that number zero.
It is a time to thank all of those who provide daily care to our veterans.
It is a time to thank Gold Star families for their sacrifice for their country and their fellow Americans and future generations.
It is time to remember that our sailors and Marines are still aboard ships and subs - incubators for COVID-19.
It is also a timely opportunity to offer our gratitude to all members of our armed forces, including our own Massachusetts National Guard, for their dedication to duty and service to all of us in this present time of national and state emergency.
Rep. Linda Dean Campbell
Methuen