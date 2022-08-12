To the Editor:
Mr. Xenakis’ reply to my letter concerning abortion rights show that not only did he misunderstand my sarcasm, but he also misconstrued my thoughts by introducing considerations inconsistent with my letter.
Since the Supreme Court and state legislatures and governors that are making laws governing women’s bodies are majority male, my comment, indeed the entire idea behind my letter was to make a point: men should not be allowed to control women's bodies.
Mr. Xenakis writes about compartmentalization and disenfranchisement. But aren’t women being disenfranchised when these majority male governing bodies dictate what they can and cannot do? The implication is so blatantly patriarchal and patronizing as it implies that women are incapable of and should not be allowed to make these decisions and to control their own bodies.
Of course I don’t believe that only women should be allowed to vote on this. Mr. Xenakis distorts my point. What I believe is that men have no place in controlling a woman’s decision on either birth control (states that have criminalized abortion are in discussion to stop birth control) or abortion.
Marc Klein
North Andover
