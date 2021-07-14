To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu has added many new programs for New Hampshire with the approval of the new budget.
First, he has made a balanced budget that does not rely on outside sources, such as federal stimulus. The federal debt is out of control, so New Hampshire is doing its part to try and combat the state from becoming bankrupt.
Other programs that are new include funding a new forensic psychiatric hospital and investing in mental health. There are many people across New Hampshire who struggle with their mental health, and money is going to be invested into them.
Along with mental health there is going to be restoration of appropriations for Veterans Services. Our veterans are also among the most affected by mental health issues, and funding mental health means treating our veterans the way they deserve to be treated.
Lastly, there will be the removal of the Merrimack tolls. This is going to save many people money on their daily commutes and will end up stimulating the economy.
People will put that toll money saved each day into purchases, in turn boosting economic growth.
Joseph Gagnon
Londonderry