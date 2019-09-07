To the editor:
It's common to lump all people of a particular political belief into one group. We see this constantly with assorted supporters of President Trump. In fact, their letters read much like his tweets, with fondness for words like “always, never, everyone and everybody.” A case in point is the recent letter by Jeri Levasseur.
She writes, "Their (liberals, we take it she means) only solution to shootings is the disarming of law-abiding citizens.”
If such a statement was written on the MCAS exam, it would be strongly rejected for lumping everyone together, a false assumption and factual misrepresentation, for no Democrat advocates taking guns away from people who use them for sport or hunting or protection.
Liberals, by which she might mean Democrats, have many solutions to mass shootings: stronger background checks, disallowing felons convicted of violent crimes to carry guns, elimination of loopholes allowing assault weapons to be purchased at gun shows, and emphasis on mental health, which Levasseur states is the only solution to gun violence. Just provide greater resources for mental health, Levassuer claims, and, viola, mass shootings will go down.
That Trump is responsible for the mass shootings is as stupid a statement as saying the Bush administration was responsible for 9/11. But Trump instigates the problem. He stands by while supporters chant, “Shoot them” and "Send them back.” He will be remembered as the “Instigator in Chief.”
Levassuer should realize the Second Amendment was written around 1787, at a time when assault weapons were not available. Colonists had to protect themselves from British soldiers who acted with impunity. A “well regulated militia” was, essentially, local farmers, merchants, and civilians.
Arming more people without stronger background checks or providing that much needed support for mental health or eliminating gun purchase loopholes, will only assist the potential perpetrators of mass shootings. A sole focus on mental health is also just one more way to scapegoat people — something that Americans are good at doing.
Cesar Scyoc, who rode around in a van with Trump stickers, sent bombs to Democrats. The shooter at a Pittsburgh synagogue was propelled by racism. The El Paso shooter, another Trump supporter, targeted immigrants, even stating a hatred of Mexicans.
Lavasseur and others should stop making vast assumptions and reread the Constitution, putting it into the context of 2019.
Kim Casey
Haverhill