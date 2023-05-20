To the editor:
While Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed each May since 1949, news stories clearly indicate that critical work remains, especially when it comes to young people.
In recent interviews, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called loneliness a new public health epidemic. A national survey indicates as many as one in six American children and teens have a treatable mental health disorder, including anxiety and depression, yet nearly half of those surveyed received no treatment from a mental health professional. Research shows that Black, Latino, multiracial, and LGBTQ+ young people acknowledge feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and suicidal ideation at higher rates than straight white youth.
These findings emphasize that our approach needs to change. Clinicians and educators need to work together to create learning environments that support the emotional health of children.
This multi-pronged strategy includes an increase in school-based mental health professionals, and creating educational specialists similar to those in reading and language arts who can identify and respond to behavioral health challenges in schools.
Prevention and intervention services mitigate the development of behavioral health disorders and demonstrably contribute to academic success.
As the media continues to shine light on this national crisis, our children need their parents and neighbors to fight for the school-based mental health services and teacher training in social-emotional learning, inclusion, and mental health that is essential to their children’s academic and emotional development.
Dr. Nicholas Covino
Newton, Mass.
