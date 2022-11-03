To the editor:
I think I join a vast majority of Americans in hoping for Paul Pelosi’s full and speedy recovery and I blanch at people on the left already politicizing the attack. It reminds me of the Jan. 6 effect in Washington with Democrats. Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, outside the White House in Washington D.C., many other cities, all the sites of “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” we were told. The same “nothing to see here” mentality followed mobs tearing down statues to American icons from coast to coast in the months that followed. But when there is unrest outside and inside the Capitol — again, roundly condemned by most of us who, unlike the left wing, condemned all of the other riots: Drop everything, time for hearings!
So it was with Mr. Pelosi. Rand Paul is hospitalized in a sucker-punching attack by his left wing neighbor a few years ago and is accosted on the streets of D.C. earlier this year. Lee Zeldin has a knife pulled on him at a campaign event by a man who climbed on stage; and remember in 2017 when a nut job tried to murder a group of Republican congresspersons on a baseball field, shooting six including, Congressman Scalise who remains physically impaired as a result today. The perpetrators — as in the Pelosi case — were all mentally disturbed people for whom political agitation was a contributing factor, not the main factor which is clearly mental illness, and we as a society reacted accordingly. But now, with the Pelosi incident, since a Democrat was injured, there is a craven group of people trying to tie the actions of this clearly deranged person to “the political rhetoric of the right”.
It is as disingenuous as it is unhealthy, just as trying to ascribe the actions of a few angry protesters to an entire political party while papering over the irresponsible actions of many people working at the capitol that same day. It is doing the American people no good. This Tuesday replace these cowardly, dishonest and divisive fear mongers with actual leaders. I don’t care what party they come from, just make sure they have a spine and a moral compass before you send them to Washington.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.