To the editor:
Mindi Messmer is a small business owner and a licensed professional geologist with a master’s degree in a public health-related field.
She has the science-based qualifications to tackle some of our most challenging environmental issues, from the climate crisis to making clean air and water a human right.
As a member of the Governor’s Council, she will be overseeing important state contracts and appointments to the courts and state agencies. We want someone who cares deeply about our environment and has a background in science and data making these informed decisions.
During her time as a state representative, Messmer sponsored a bill that led the state Department of Environmental Services to enact the strictest PFAS protections for our drinking water in the country.
Environmental values should be one of the strongest qualities in vetting a candidate for office, and she has shown them in an out of public service.
Whether it be founding the New Hampshire Water Alliance to educate communities about harmful pollutants in our drinking water, or providing consistent and accurate information about the latest COVID-19 updates, Messmer uses her knowledge of the environment and data in a thoughtful, scientific way.
In today’s political climate, science denial has profound consequences, as can be seen in the responses to the pandemic and climate crisis.
I hope your readers will vote for Mindi Messmer for New Hampshire Executive Council District 3 for evidence, data-driven, science-based decisions.
Joe Feole
Salem