To the editor:
In New Hampshire, personal healthcare freedom is on the ballot in 2020.
While the Trump administration continues to pack federal courts with ultraconservative judges, it’s more important than ever that Granite Staters are protected from packing of their state courts. That’s why I’m voting for Mindi Messmer for Executive Council District 3.
The Executive Council is New Hampshire's last line of defense against extreme judicial nominees who will attack our constitutional right to abortion and efforts to defund Planned Parenthood health centers.
With a vacancy for New Hampshire Supreme Court chief justice, it’s more important than ever that our Executive Council represents New Hampshire values - that abortion should remain safe, legal and affordable.
Messner has consistently campaigned on the importance of protecting reproductive rights on the council, and she has pledged to keep abortion accessible for all Granite Staters.
Meanwhile, her opponent has continued to oppose Planned Parenthood of Northern New England’s family planning contracts and is a vocal opponent of abortion rights.
Granite Staters know abortion is essential health care, and Messner does too.
They should vote for Mindi Messner for Executive Council District 3.
Renee Morando-Robbins
Sandown