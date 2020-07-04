To the editor:
I just read that President Donald Trump has endorsed Corky Messner for U.S. Senate. That’s great news, but he already had my vote.
Why? Because he is committed to serving the people of New Hampshire.
As a successful businessman, Messner can offer experience and insight into creating jobs, making sure U.S. trade agreements are fair and beneficial, and most important, getting American companies to return to the U.S.A.
Our economy was strong and solid before the pandemic, and it will be again, but only if fiscal conservatives like Messner are elected to continue the president’s economic policies.
We cannot continue to “give away” our hard earned dollars to progressive causes that do not reflect our New Hampshire values.
Messner understands that these giveaways only create future debt that our children and grandchildren will ultimately have to pay.
What we need now is someone who can stop the spending and make the tough decisions.
Jeanne Botelho
Salem, N.H.