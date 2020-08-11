To the editor:
When thinking of a candidate to elect to the U.S. Senate to represent New Hampshire, Corky Messner should be the candidate that comes to mind.
After graduating from West Point and completing Army Ranger School, Messner went on to guard the Berlin Wall in the Cold War and has served our country proudly.
In our great state we have over 400,000 veterans who have served in the military. I know that caring for these veterans and their families, and representing them well, will be a top priority for him.
Along with his love of country, Messner believes in the U.S. Constitution and will fight to keep our 1st Amendment rights, our 2md Amendment rights and our religious freedoms, along with all of our other rights.
This is especially important at a time where these rights, especially our right to keep and bear arms, are being challenged.
Messner is also pro-life. He will fight for the unborn, and he will be a voice for us by fighting to create jobs, balancing our federal budget and working with the president to ensure we have the best opportunities our country has to offer.
I hope your readers will join me in supporting Corky Messner on Sept. 8.
Danielle Rieger
Derry