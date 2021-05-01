To the editor:
It's such a disgrace. Is the Massachusetts Highway Department?
Drive around the Merrimack Valley on Interstates 495 and 93, or Route 213. All you see is trash everywhere.
When you drive into New Hampshire or Maine, you see the difference. So often there are highway department crews picking up trash.
Where is the Massachusetts Highway Department?
We sometimes see the correctional people out there, but never the people that our taxes pay for.
What are they so busy doing? There's no reason why they cannot go out there and clean so many hours or days a week.
We see the other states doing their jobs.
It is appalling to see what a mess our highways are, compared to those in neighboring states.
Michael Theriault
Bradford