To the editor:
We Methuen residents elected city councilors to look after the best interests of the city and the taxpayers. The recent vote of five councilors to allow school buses to park for 24 hours in residential-zoned neighborhoods raises doubts as to whether these councilors are fulfilling that obligation. The existing law was put in place to allow the residents who live in these neighborhoods the peace and quiet they are entitled to without intrusion from commercial interests.
It is entirely inappropriate for buses or any other large commercial vehicles to impose on these neighborhoods just for the convenience of the drivers who want to be able to walk out their door and be at work. The rest of the residents must find our way to work without assistance from the city. Bus companies should make appropriate arrangements for their drivers to park their vehicles overnight.
Councilors who voted in favor of this change to the law are ignorant of the reasons we have zoning laws. It is not true, as one councilor stated, that residents can do whatever they want on their property. If that is how he sees it, it’s concerning that he represents a district in the city.
This vote was an appalling example of our elected representatives not doing their homework and taking an impulsive vote that will in the long run be a detriment to the quality of life in the city.
Sid Harris
Methuen
