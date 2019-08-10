To the editor:
Let me see if I have this straight based on The Eagle-Tribune’s front-page article, “City worker sues over denied promotion.”
Methuen city employee Daniel Tulley is suing Mayor James Jajuga claiming in a lawsuit that “Jajuga told Tulley he would be promoted if his stepson (James McCarty, a Methuen city councilor) supported the mayor’s positions on the superior officers’ agreement” — an agreement that significantly financially benefits Jajuga’s son.
McCarty has apparently continued to oppose Jajuga on this contract dispute, and Tulley has not been promoted.
So, Tulley is suing Jajuga because a promotion was offered to Tulley by Jajuga as part of what sounds like a good, old-fashioned bribe to have Tulley get his stepson, City Councilor McCarty, to support Jajuga.
And Jajuga has kept to his threat. He didn’t “reward" Tulley with a promotion because Tulley didn’t get his stepson to support Jajuga.
Unbelievable — a lawsuit based on what sure sounds like an attempted bribe by the mayor of Methuen.
Who says politicians are dishonorable? Hey, Jajuga upheld the terms of his offer.
Bob Pokress
Andover