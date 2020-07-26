To the editor:
It’s estimated that Methuen’s residential tax rate will climb more than 3% in the coming months. This is set to happen at a time when more than 13% of our city’s residents are unemployed and many homeowners live on fixed incomes.
While the tax rate is largely dependent on property value assessments, elected officials have a responsibility to do everything they can to cut government spending in order to help reduce the tax burden that residents will face.
Unfortunately, due to the current economic climate in Methuen and across the country, this is not the year to add new positions. This is the year to tighten our belt and make hard choices.
I voted for every proposed cut during the budget deliberations last Monday and Tuesday nights, even the $1 cuts designed to eliminate positions that have been vacant for years.
For me, I based my votes on a simple test: Is an expenditure so vital to the operations of the city that it’s worth going to the taxpayers with hat in hand at a time when our city’s working families have already taken an economic pounding of historic proportions?
This isn’t political and it sure isn’t “blackmail” on my part. It’s the job of councilors to review the budget and appropriate the funding to provide necessary services.
I firmly believe we’re doing the job that we were elected to do, which is to strike a reasonable balance between maintaining those services and holding the line on spending.
D.J. Beauregard
City councilor at-large
Methuen