To the editor:
The Methuen Police Department has been the subject of a great deal of controversy in recent years, from the seemingly endless contractual dispute involving the superior officers’ union to Chief Joseph Solomon’s adamant insistence on receiving outrageously excessive compensation.
These and other issues have led me and several of my colleagues on the City Council to launch a vocal push for greater accountability within the department on behalf of Methuen’s taxpayers and our city’s police officers, especially as we continue to uncover what we perceive to be instances of mismanagement and wasteful spending at the hands of the department’s leadership.
Thanks to the initiative of Mayor Neil Perry, an equally strong advocate of a more accountable and efficient police department, a much needed audit of the department is underway and the practice of using the position of intermittent police officer as a vehicle to reward political allies is, thankfully, a thing of the past.
Progress has been made since Perry and the new City Council took office in January, but there is still much work to be done.
However, the ultimate purpose of this letter is not to provide an overview of the ongoing skirmish between Methuen’s good government warriors and a handful of entitled individuals who have used their taxpayer-funded positions to achieve personal financial gain.
Instead, the intent of this letter is to give a special shoutout to the men and women of the Methuen Police Department who put their lives on the line every day, work to keep us safe, and build meaningful connections with our city’s residents.
Many superior officers, patrol officers, dispatchers and support personnel are just as sick of the drama as we are and share our concerns. Their only focus is on doing the job they were hired to do, which is to protect and serve Methuen’s residents.
What many people don’t know is that critical information and insights have been provided to councilors straight from within the walls of the Methuen Police Department to help inform our broader strategy to restore trust in government and dispose of the toxic entitlement culture that has infected the department’s highest echelons for many years.
At a time when two sheriff’s deputies were recently the victims of a cold-blooded ambush in California, it could not be more important for everyone to recognize the sacrifices made by police officers and their families.
In Methuen, we are truly blessed to have so many good and decent police officers. We must support them as they contend with a work environment that has spiraled out of control in more ways than one and continue to strive toward our collective goal of moving the city of Methuen and the Methuen Police Department forward.
D.J. Beauregard
City Councilor At-Large
Methuen